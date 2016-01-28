Applications Now Open for Summer 2016 Editorial & Photography Internships

The Laurel of Asheville Magazine is looking for motivated and talented writers and photographers looking to gain hands-on experience through our unpaid summer internship program. We’re inviting qualified applicants to apply. The internship will run for approximately 12 weeks, from May to August. Deadline for all application materials is March 1, 2016. We will be in touch with your status shortly after. In-person (or Skype) interviews will take place the first and second weeks in March. Academic credit is available if students are accepted.

Editorial Internship

-Contribute story ideas and interact with members of our community

-Cultivate strong writing and editing skills

-Get your work published online and/or in print

-Attend team meetings and work independently on assignments

-Complete 12–15 hours per week.

Requirements: Strong communication and grammatical skills. Access to Internet and personal computer are required. Willingness to adhere to strict deadlines is critical. Must submit pertinent writing samples (500 words or so). Position requires travel in Western North Carolina.

Photography Internship

-Work closely with writers to help tell the story through visuals

-Take photos on location and gain knowledge from professional photographers

-Complete 12–15 hours per week

Requirements: Must have personal DSLR equipment and a good understanding of digital photography and lighting. Access to Internet and personal computer is required. Must submit 3 digital photography samples.

TO APPLY:

Email completed application, brief cover letter, résumé, pertinent samples, and a letter of recommendation (please have the recommendation sent separately from its author) to Leah Shapiro, Community Editor, at leah@thelaurelofasheville.com.

For more info, visit thelaurelofasheville.com.