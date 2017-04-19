Asheville’s First 90-Second Newbery Film Festival

The National 90-Second Newbery Film Festival will be holding its first Asheville showing at Pack Memorial Library on Saturday, April 22, from 1-3 p.m. Since 1922, the Newbery Medal has recognized some of the most distinguished works in children’s literature. The festival encourages kids of all ages to create films explaining the entire plot of these books in about 90 seconds. At least 14 films from Asheville youths were submitted and will be screened along with those from other participating cities.

“Kids made films in schools, afterschool classes, theatre classes and with friends at home,” says Elliot Weiner, organizer. Sponsors of the event were thrilled to have such an enthusiastic response from the community and surprised by the sheer number of films created over the past months.

“Making The Hundred Dresses film for the 90-Second Newbery Film Festival completely surpassed everything I’d previously done,” says student Graham Podraza. “We got to interpret and make this story come to life!” Thanks to support from local organizations and grants from generous sponsors like The Awesome Foundation of Asheville, this annual free event will continue to foster creativity in our community.

“We’ve seen how exciting it is for the kids to dress up, walk the red carpet, pose for the paparazzi and then get to cheer and take their bows when their films are shown,” says Weiner. Reserve your tickets for this fun, free family event before they sell out.

Pack Memorial Library is located on 67 Haywood Street in downtown Asheville. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit 90secondnewbery. com/events. For further questions email avl90secondnewbery@gmail.com.