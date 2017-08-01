Carolina Mountain Land Conservancy Celebrates Success

Our local land trusts work to permanently conserve, care for and connect people to the natural wonders of Western North Carolina. Based in Hendersonville, Carolina Mountain Land Conservancy (CMLC) represents a community of like-minded preservationists—including staff, board, members, volunteers, supporters and advocates—who are working to establish and enhance conservation opportunities and incentives for landowners in Henderson, Transylvania and parts of Buncombe, Rutherford, Polk and Jackson counties.

CMLC will hold its annual Conservation Celebration Saturday, August 26, from 4–8 p.m. at Taylor Ranch in Fletcher. The evening features stunning views, exciting auction items, gourmet food, fine wine, local craft beer and music by Dashboard Blue. Proceeds directly support crucial conservation work in our region.

“Since its inception in 1994, CMLC has protected some of the world’s most beautiful, ancient mountains and historic rural landscapes—more than 34,000 acres along the Blue Ridge Escarpment, French Broad River Valley, Hickory Nut Gorge and beyond,” says CMLC’s executive director Kieran Roe. “We all cherish and hold dear these natural features. These are the places we call home.”

In conjunction with the Conservation Celebration, CMLC is offering an experience of a lifetime. The winner of a trip raffle chooses from a seven-day, six-night stay for two in Belize, a six-day, five-night stay for two at The Manor on Golden Pond, NH or a custom-designed trip—to whatever destination your heart desires. Tickets are just $100 and only 200 will be sold. The winner will be announced on August 26 at the celebration, but you do not need to be present to win.

With the ever-increasing need to conserve our region’s beloved mountain streams, diverse forests and open pasturelands, CMLC and its neighbors at Pacolet Area Conservancy in Polk County recently made the decision to consolidate to increase their impact. The two like-minded organizations are uniting to further their common missions and legacies of conserving, caring for and fostering a love of our invaluable natural resources and iconic landscapes.

Tickets to the Conservation Celebration are $100 each and reservations must be made by August 18. For more information or to RSVP, purchase event tickets or trip raffle tickets, visit conservationcelebration.org or call CMLC at 828.697.5777. To learn more about CMLC and how you can make difference, visit carolinamountain.org