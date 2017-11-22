Flat Rock Playhouse Presents Holiday Shows

The Flat Rock Playhouse is bringing holiday cheer to both its Mainstage and Downtown locations this December. Through Friday, December 22, the Flat Rock Playhouse Mainstage presents A Flat Rock Playhouse Christmas. Through Sunday, December 17, theater lovers can enjoy The Best Christmas Pageant Ever at Flat Rock Playhouse Downtown. “With both productions, Flat Rock Playhouse is offering the chance for entire families to get a little holiday cheer,” says Dane Whitlock, senior director of marketing and development for Flat Rock Playhouse. “There is nothing quite like the magic of live theater to bring families and communities together to share in a collective, transformative experience.”

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever will be directed by Dave Hart. “Our audiences will just adore Barbara Robinson’s classic play about a Christmas pageant that goes wrong in every possible way,” says Whitlock. Seats for The Best Christmas Pageant Ever start at $12.50.

A Flat Rock Playhouse Christmas will be directed and choreographed by Matthew Glover, who also wrote the revue. Glover started his theater career at the Flat Rock Playhouse when he was 11 years old. Since earning his BFA in musical theater from Elon University, Glover has performed in national tours, regional playhouses and on cruise lines. “It is a huge honor to come back and create a magical show in the place that gave me my start in the business,” he says. “I am really excited about bringing a brand-new show to Flat Rock Playhouse that has never been seen anywhere else.” A Flat Rock Playhouse Christmas features a variety of holiday musical classics like It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year and God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen mixed with country favorites by Dolly Parton and Vince Vance. The fifty-person cast includes dancers and singers from New York City alongside local dancers from Pat’s School of Dance in Hendersonville and the Flat Rock Playhouse chorus. Tickets for A Flat Rock Playhouse Christmas start at $15.

The Flat Rock Playhouse Clyde and Nina Allen Mainstage is located at 2661 Greenville Highway, Flat Rock. The Flat Rock Playhouse Downtown is located at 125 South Main Street. Performances are Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday evenings at 8 p.m., and Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday afternoons at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased by calling 828.693.0731 or 866.732.8008 (toll free) or online at flatrockplayhouse.org.