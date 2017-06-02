Hendersonville’s Music on Main Street

The Henderson County Tourism Development Authority presents its outdoor summer concert series, Music on Main Street, Monday Night Live! and Street Dance, beginning Monday, June 5, and running through August 18. The concerts, held from 7–9 p.m. at the Visitor Center in downtown Hendersonville, draw thousands of people each year to hear some of the region’s finest bands.

“Music On Main Street began 18 years ago as a way to kick off the weekend and offer evening activity for residents and visitors,” says Karen Baker, assistant director, Henderson County Tourism Development Authority. “It’s been a huge success.”

Music on Main Street takes place each Friday from June 9 to August 18, and features oldies, rock, pop and contemporary music. The family friendly event offers concessions such as hot dogs, ice cream, pretzels and lemonade for sale. Cars shows, held in conjunction with the performances, alternate between classic car and Corvette nights, and are located in front of the Visitor Center, between Allen Street and Caswell Street, which will be closed to traffic.

A Music On Main Street special fireworks celebration concert will take place on Tuesday, July 4, from 7–9:30 p.m. Henderson County will launch an Independence Day fireworks display at sundown and the launch site will ensure premier viewing from the concert area.

Monday Night Live!, held every Monday evening June 5–26, presents an eclectic line-up of Celtic, Latin, blues and honky-tonk bands. The Street Dance series, featuring mountain heritage bluegrass music, square dancing and clogging, will begin July 10 and run through August 14. Area clogging teams will make special appearances and a caller will give simple steps and movements for dancers to follow. Basic square dancing lessons will begin at 6:30 p.m. and all ages are invited to join in.

“These evenings are a relaxing way to unwind after a long work day,” says Baker. “Music On Main Street entertains locals as well as Hendersonville visitors and many of them return during the season to hear other concerts.”

The Visitor Center is located at 201 South Main Street, Hendersonville. Admission to the concerts is free. The audience seating area opens at 5:30 p.m. Hendersonville City ordinance prohibits animals in the event area. No alcoholic beverages, backpacks or coolers are allowed. In inclement weather, concerts will be postponed until 8 p.m. If the weather does not improve by 8 p.m. the performance will be cancelled. Learn more at 828.693.9708, 800.828.4244 or at visithendersonvillenc.org.