By John Turk

The completion of the Western North Carolina Railroad in 1880 brought Asheville’s first wave of tourists from cities on the east coast. By the 1890s, the Asheville area boasted 47 hotels. With their early success came the great hotels: The Battery Park Hotel (1886), Victoria Inn (1889), The Manor (1898), The Langren Hotel (1912), and The Grove Park Inn (1913). These and others would mirror the waxing and waning of the city’s fortunes.

Joseph M. Gazzam, a former Pennsylvania state senator and businessman, added to the list by building the Kenilworth Inn in 1890. Inspiration for his magnificent new hotel came from his favorite book—Sir Walter Scott’s romantic novel, Kenilworth. This passage from that work presages the building’s Eastlake/Queen Anne architectural features:

The old mansion was a venerable building … the angles of its tower were each decorated with a turret, whimsically various in form and in size, and, therefore, very unlike the monotonous stone pepperboxes, which, in modern Gothic architecture, are employed for the same purpose.

Towering above the Swannanoa River, the hotel featured riding stables, tennis courts, a golf course, and 140 acres of woodland. It immediately became one of the epicenters of Asheville’s social whirl. On the night of April 14, 1909, it burned down to the foundation.

James Chiles, a young entrepreneur who made his first fortune in the furniture business, bought what was left and declared, “A new and better Kenilworth will rise, Phoenix-like, from its ashes.” Unfortunately, with America’s entry into World War II, his newly completed hotel was almost immediately leased to the military and renamed “U.S. General Hospital No. 12.”

In 1923, Chiles’ Tudor-inspired dream was fulfilled when the Kenilworth Inn reopened as a resort hotel. A darling of the Gilded Age, it hosted dinners, art exhibitions, and lavish balls. The revelries reached their apex on February 22, 1928, when the hotel hosted a “Historical Ball” that drew a crowd one attendee estimated to be 3,000 people. Dinner that evening included a seven course feast consisting of: “Lynn Haven Oysters; Broiled Lobster, Drawn Butter; Fried Chicken, Southern Style; Corn Fritter; Rissole Potatoes; Cauliflower Au Gratin; Pineapple Salad; Colonial Ice Cream; Lady Fingers; and Gruyere Cheese.” On the back of one of the menus, a guest wrote, “This has been a lovely evening for me. The food served at dinner was excellent. The music sweetest I’ve ever heard—sweet, tender. No jazz.”

The next year, the stock market crashed, many of Asheville’s banks closed, and the great Kenilworth Inn was sold to William Ray Griffin, Jr. and Mark Griffin. By 1931, they were running it as “Appalachian Hall,” a psychiatric facility. After serving as a convalescent hospital during World War II, it continued to function as a psychiatric hospital until 2000 when it became the Kenilworth Apartments.

Fifteen years later, it continues to provide some of the most historic and charming housing in Asheville.

John Turk, Professor Emeritus, Youngstown State University, is the vice president of the Western North Carolina Historical Association and leads city walking and bus tours with History@Hand (history at hand.com). He can be reached at jrturk@ysu.edu.