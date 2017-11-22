Join the Wish List Celebration at American Folk Art & Frame

American Folk Art and Framing’s (AFAF’s) Wish List Celebration presents the work of 40 artists through Saturday, December 30. The gallery will be open until 8 p.m. on Friday, December 1, for evening browsing and shopping.

“The artists represented at American Folk Art,” says owner Betsey-Rose Weiss, “hail from South Louisiana all the way to New England, with a focus on regional potters and self-taught and visionary artists.”

Georgia artist Cornbread is one of the South’s most well-known folk artists. He uses bright acrylics on wood to portray animals and birds, most notably foxes and guinea hens, with honesty and humor. Some of his tiny paintings will be on display during the Wish List Celebration.

Sculptor Buddy Snipes is an acclaimed Alabama artist who uses found objects—scrap lumber, tin roofing, roots, vines and more—to create colorful sculptures.

He began exploring his own imagination as a child when he made his own playthings. Years later, as an adult fixing broken furniture and other items, he became inspired to make art from discarded items.

Works by other artists for inspired holiday gift giving during this Wish List Celebration include tiny paintings by Liz Sullivan, pottery by Shawn Ireland and modern paintings by Ellie Ali. “If you want to share the warmth of your feelings towards someone,” says AFAF’s Brooke Lamm, “from the hoped-for to the unexpected, our artists are creating objects you will be proud to give.”

American Folk Art and Framing is located at 64 Biltmore Avenue in Asheville. Hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. For more information, visit amerifolk.com or call 828.281.2134.