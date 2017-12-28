The Laurel of Asheville’s 2018 Winter Wedding Guide

Among new beginnings in life, weddings rank right up there on the list of time-consuming, anxiety-inducing, bank account-draining enterprises—when all anyone really wants is to live happily ever after. Right?

For our wedding guides (winter and summer), we gather valuable information, along with some spectacular photography, to help with decision making. With so many choices out there, it is nice to have things pared down just a bit.

Western North Carolina’s stunning natural beauty, largely unspoiled, provides many, many outstanding possibilities when it comes to choosing the ideal setting for exchanging vows, making memories and enjoying the festivities, before the ceremony and after, with family and friends. Visit some of those scenic sites and learn what companion services some venues offer.

There are, of course, countless other considerations as well and we have provided information on some of them: custom jewelry, sweet treats and the oh-so-essential details such as invitations, entertainment and photography.

For those who are attending rather than tying the knot, we have ideas for thoughtful gift giving from some of the region’s excellent shops and galleries.

If plans for 2018 involve heading down the aisle or helping friends or family members plan new lives together, please read our guide and pass along to others who may find the advice helpful and inspiring.

From all of us here at The Laurel, you’re wished a lifetime of love filled with many days of happiness along the way!