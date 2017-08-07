It’s Time Again to Laugh Your Asheville Off

The 11th annual Laugh Your Asheville Off Comedy Festival, the largest comedy event in the Southeast, takes place from Wednesday, August 9, through Saturday, August 12. More than 50 comedians from around the world, chosen through an open submission process, will perform their stand-up routines for fans, TV network executives and casting agents.

“We organize the festival so the comics all have ample opportunities to connect with each other, the fans and the entertainment industry professionals that come into town to see them,” says event producer Charlie Gerencer. “Schedules are set so that there are never overlapping shows and everyone can enjoy all the festival has to offer.”

The event kicks off at Highland Brewing Company on August 9, at 8 p.m. Performances from August 10–12 will take place at Diana Wortham Theatre at 8 p.m. Disclaimer Lounge at the Southern Kitchen and Bar will host a late show beginning at 10:30 p.m. each night and featuring a revolving stage of comedians. Special festival guests include Rich Vos, Tammy Pescatelli and Mike Yard.

Many festival alums have gone on to appear on network sitcoms, half-hour Comedy Central specials and late night shows including Conan, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

For a list of performers, schedules, venue addresses or to purchase tickets, visit ashevillecomedyfestival.com. Tickets to 8 p.m. shows are $20 per show. Late night shows are $10 per show. Cosmo passes, which include entrance to all 8 p.m. shows, are $65.