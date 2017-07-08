By Abigail Amato

The pottery of Lucy Clark, the 2016/17 recipient of the first Betty Taylor Memorial Award, will be featured this month through August 6 at The Gallery at Flat Rock in an exhibit titled Sacred Ground: Bringing New Mexico Home. An opening reception will be held Friday, July 14, from 5–7 p.m., and an artist talk is scheduled for Friday, July 21, at 5 p.m., during the Third Friday Gallery Hop.

The Betty Taylor Memorial Award for emerging artists is co-sponsored by the Arts Council of Henderson County and the Community Foundation of Henderson County (CFHC) and honors Hendersonville artist Betty Taylor who died in 1990.

“Award winners such as Lucy Clark are committed to pursuing deeper study and continuing to new levels of achievement as an artist within the area of visual arts and crafts,” says McCray V. Benson, CFHC president and CEO. “We believe that Lucy Clark embodies the full meaning of Betty Taylor’s legacy with her study.”

The award allowed Clark to attend a workshop with Native American potter Clarence Cruz at Ghost Ranch, the educational retreat center located at Georgia O’Keeffe’s home and studio in New Mexico. “I went with no expectations other than to immerse myself in the experience,” Clark says. “The eroding landscape, the clay pigments that seemingly bubble up out of the earth, have had a huge impact on my work.”

She draws inspiration from her time there and from her home here in WNC. “The softness of the cliffs (in New Mexico) coupled with the tempered color of the sky along with the clay and pigment is a palette to inspire creativity,” she says. “The mountains of North Carolina have a different type of softness that inspires me; our mountains ‘hug’ us, enveloping each one of us in their calmness and lush beauty.”

Clark will return to Ghost Ranch next January, this time as a staff member.

Gallery at Flat Rock is located at 2702A Greenville Highway in Flat Rock. To learn more, visit galleryflatrock.com or call 828.698.7000.