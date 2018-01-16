Spellbound Bookshop Welcomes Lyndsay Ely

Ely’s debut novel, Gunslinger Girl, is a futuristic, dystopian novel for ages 14 and up that tells the story of heroine Serendipity “Pity” Jones, a 17-year-old who inherited “two things from her mother: a pair of six shooters and perfect aim.” The event is free and open to the public, and Ely will read selections from her book, take questions and sign copies.

“Gunslinger Girl can’t be easily pinned to just one genre,” says Leslie Hawkins, Spellbound’s owner. “If you like your science fiction with a Western flair, or vice versa, and need something to hold you over until Westworld returns, this is the book for you!”

Ely makes her home in Boston, where she works as a designer of marketing campaigns for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and is the founder and organizer of B-Spec, a speculative fiction writing group.

Spellbound Children’s Bookshop is a locally owned independent bookstore that has introduced literature to young readers since 2004. Its inventory includes classic and contemporary titles for babies through teens.

Though this is Ely’s debut novel, Hawkins says, “based on the attention it’s getting pre-publication, she will definitely be an author to watch.”

Spellbound Children’s Bookshop is located at 640 Merrimon Avenue in Merrimon Square Shopping Center. Hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday, 1–5 p.m. To learn more, visit spellboundbookshop.com.