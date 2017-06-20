The 5th semi-annual Art Around Caldwell Studio Tour will be held on Saturday, June 24, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event features artists and crafters either opening their own home or studio to visitors or setting up shop at a business in downtown Lenoir, Hudson or Granite Falls. Participants include painters, potters, glass workers and jewelry artisans.

“I hope the tour will make people more aware of what I do and where they can find my work,” says Teena Stewart, a Hickory-based artisan and painter. Though this is Stewart’s first year participating as an artist, she has attended in previous years as a visitor. “I loved seeing the variety of work, meeting the artists and visiting their homes and work spaces,” she says. “This event validates one’s creative quirkiness and allows one to network with kindred spirits.”

Richard Wright, a potter in Lenoir, shares Stewart’s views. “I want to make it easier not only for patrons to see my work,” he says, “but for artisans from other areas to see that Caldwell County is a great place to be part of a creative community.”

A brochure and map to each artist’s location will be available to visitors at Caldwell Arts Council. Participants who visit eight or more studios, with at least two in each town or outlying location, will receive a chance to win a cash prize.

Caldwell Arts Council is located at 601 College Avenue Southwest, in Lenoir. For more information, visit caldwellarts.com or call 828.754.2486.