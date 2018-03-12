Arts and Sciences Engage Students at Asheville School

There is a lot to be excited about in 2018 at Asheville School in both the arts and the sciences. Through the Arts in Community initiative, Asheville School has partnered with local artists, the Asheville Art Museum and the Black Mountain College Museum + Arts Center to allow students to learn directly from practicing professional artists in visual arts, dance, music and theatre. “Through these relationships, we hope to inspire students and teach them to tap into creativity and deepen skills like critical thinking, problem-solving and relationship building,” says Fine Arts chairperson Kathy Leiner. As part of the initiative, Asheville School will host the Shakespeare and Friends Drama Festival on April 21. During the festival, the Montford Park Players and NC Stage will present workshops to students from Asheville School and other local high schools and the students will plan performances for that evening.

Asheville School is growing several science programs, as well. This year’s Summer App Development Camp, where students ages 1318 learn to write code, think critically and make apps for iPhone, iPad and Apple TV, will feature an overnight residential option. This will allow students from across the country to attend the camp.

Asheville School is also proud to announce that science instructor Laura Lawrence is a state finalist for the 2017 Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST). Lawrence is one of three science instructors selected from across North Carolina, and this is the second time she has been selected as a finalist for the PAEMST, having reached the finalist round in 2013. “One of the main pedagogical techniques that I use is to present an authentic problem for the kids to solve,” Lawrence says. “By doing this, I hope to foster a natural critical learning environment that challenges their mental models and in which kids can safely take academic risks, fail, get feedback and try again.”

For more information, visit ashevilleschool.org.