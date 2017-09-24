The Asheville Chamber Music Series: Celebrating 65 Years

The Asheville Chamber Music Series (ACMS) enters its 65th season this year, and will be hosting a number of internationally acclaimed ensembles at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Asheville and the Diana Wortham Theatre. Taking place approximately once a month now through March 2018, the Series will allow listeners to fully experience the musical majesty of ensembles such as the American Chamber Players, the Dover Quartet, the Camerata Ensemble of the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra and the St. Lawrence String Quartet.

“This season is going to be one of our best,” says Nathan Shirley, ACMS administrative assistant. “We are presenting some of the finest ensembles in the world, including the touring ensemble from the renowned Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center.”

The series, masterminded by Joe Vandewart, a refugee from Nazi Germany, and ten other music devotees in 1952, has sponsored more than 275 concerts in the years since. The Alberni Trio gave the first concert in Asheville on October 16, 1952. Ever since, chamber ensembles from around the world have visited the area through the efforts of ACMS. These include the world-class Juilliard, Budapest, Emerson, Fine Arts and Kodaly quartets, along with trios, quintets, piano quartets and larger chamber ensembles.

“We’ve played on the series many times over the years, and we always love coming back,” says Miles Hoffman, founder and violist of the American Chamber Players. “The audiences have always been warmly appreciative of our performances and enthusiastic about the repertoire we play, and since we’ve played so often on the series it feels like we’re playing for friends and family. It’s wonderful that there’s such a deep love for chamber music in Asheville, and that the community has continued to support the series so strongly.”

Season tickets are available for $170 each, individual tickets are $38 for concerts at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation and $40 for the concert at Diana Wortham Theatre. To purchase season tickets or for more information visit ashevillechambermusic.org or contact Nathan Shirley at 828.575.7427.