Asheville Film Festival Returns to A-B Tech

The second annual Asheville Film Festival will return to the Asheville Buncombe Technical Community College (A-B Tech) campus on Saturday, September 16, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. This festival is the joint effort of A-B Tech marketing graduates, Eno River Media Productions and Ron Cooper, director of the Eastern North Carolina Film Festival.

“We are dedicated to bringing unique, interesting, quality, challenging and entertaining films to Western North Carolina,” says Cooper, who wanted to bring the eastern Carolina event to the Asheville area. “The festival also provides a cultural hub for an emerging film-artists community to showcase their works to the region’s top producers, peers, investors and viewers.”

Film genres represented include thrillers, documentaries, history, comedy and science fiction. Films will be shown in the new A-B Tech Event Center and in six classrooms around the main campus.

“We live in such an arts and culture community,” says Farra Lomasney, an A-B Tech marketing graduate who helped to organize the festival. “It will be great to see Asheville’s art culture add film to the mix.”

There are two ticket options for the festival: a $10 block pass and a $25 VIP pass. The block ticket provides access to the festival for an hour and a half. Films will be screened simultaneously at different locations across campus so viewers can come and go between multiple screenings during their entrance block. The VIP pass provides unlimited access to the festival for the entire day. A percentage of ticket sales will go to support local nonprofits and A-B Tech.

There will be a free pre-show event on Friday, September 15, at the Pillar Kitchen located inside downtown’s Hilton Garden Inn. Attendees will have the opportunity to watch trailers for the festival films and meet directors and crew members.

The pre-show event will take place at 309 College Street, Asheville. For questions or more information about the festival, including volunteer opportunities, contact Eno River Media Productions at 252.367.8789 or Marlene Frisbee at dorismfrisbee@abtech.edu