By Belle Crawford

The nonprofit Asheville Writers in the Schools and Community (AWITSC) equips often underserved and overlooked members of the community with artistic tools to express themselves. Through its innovative programs, AWITSC nurtures imaginative expression and self-confidence while inspiring community connections and social change for youth and families of color.

AWITSC was founded six years ago by three writers: Tamiko Ambrose Murray, Meggen Lyon (who has since moved on to her own writing and editing business) and Janet Hurley. “We were all writers who had been engaged in programs or residencies working with youth,” says Hurley. “We were also aware, personally and through statistics, of the achievement gap and other inequities in our local schools for students of African and Latino descent. We believed—and still do—that writing (and reading) is a key component to creating equity in education and career opportunities.”

The writers started first as a collective of teaching artists concerned with bringing high-quality writing residencies to young people. “We decided to incorporate as a nonprofit in 2012, and received our 501(c)(3) in 2014,” says Hurley. Since that time, the organization’s vision and mission has evolved to embrace arts and culture, and programs now include visual and media arts, performance and digital storytelling.

In 2016, AWITSC launched Word on the Street/La Voz de los Jovenes, a bilingual online magazine envisioned, created and led by youth of color. Since its inception, the magazine has led to several successes for the youth involved. For instance, contributors Serenity Lewis and Donovan Spencer submitted a video grant to CoThinkk, a local giving circle led by and for communities of color, asking for funds to buy film equipment for the magazine’s documentary team. “They were awarded $3,000 and spoke to an audience of approximately 200 people at the awards night,” says Hurley. “The equipment has been purchased and squad members, along with other local youth, will be working on a film about the Emma community, in collaboration with local residents there.”

In addition to Word on the Street/La Voz de los Jovenes, AWITSC facilitates Artist Mentor Residencies, providing schools and community organizations with professional artists-in-residence. AWITSC also runs the Family Voices program, a family literacy program that seeks to engage families who historically have been excluded or unwelcome in school settings. Virginia Duquet, a retired third-grade teacher at Hall Fletcher Elementary was able to witness the power of the Family Voices program at her school. “The skills students learned were retained throughout the year,” says Duquet. “Even after classes were over, the students still expressed joy in writing.”

Family Voices includes a writer-in-residence component during the school day and evening family programming, which centers on creating narratives and poetry that draw on place, culture and community. An anthology, including both Spanish and English text, is published at the end of each project.

On Saturday, March 24, from 6–8 p.m., AWITSC will showcase the social justice paintings of award-winning artist of color, Joseph Pearson, along with the creative responses to his work of local youth of color who will have participated in weekly writing workshops throughout March. Held at the YMI Cultural Center at 30 South Market Street in downtown Asheville, the event is free and open to the community and light refreshments will be served. Attendees are encouraged to make a donation to AWITSC’s powerful and important work in the Asheville community. For more information, visit ashevillewritersintheschools.org.