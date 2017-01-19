Book Feature: Aging Strong

Aging Strong: Living It Forward and Giving It Back

Bud Harris, Author

By Gina Malone

Bud Harris believes in the science that tells us that health and longevity are dependent on being engaged with living and cultivating a strength of spirit. His newest book, Aging Strong: Living It Forward and Giving It Back, is based on Jungian psychology.

Harris has a doctorate in counseling psychology and has been trained as a Jungian analyst. He is the author of 13 books, including A Guide to Living a Life of Substance.

“The Jungian approach is to face our transitional periods, challenges and problems as opportunities to enlarge who we are by growing through them,” he says. “This process leads us to live with more hope, satisfaction and with a new defining purpose to guide us.”

Harris says his work over the last 20 years with people in their sixties, seventies and eighties led to his writing this book. “Plus,” he adds, “I am in this age group myself. It is clear to me we are in an era of living longer and, because conventional wisdom is always based on the past, it is not informing us well for the life we face today.”

Harris calls Aging Strong “a guidebook for living into this new time in our history,” and offers practical suggestions for facing “this new future with a greater expectation of adventure, enjoyment, vitality and health than people ever have.”

Aging Strong: Living It Forward and Giving It Back, nonfiction, 2016, softcover, $10.99, by Bud Harris, and published by Daphne Publications, Asheville.