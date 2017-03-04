Book Feature: Confronting the Silence

Confronting the Silence: A Holocaust Survivor’s Search for God

Walter Ziffer, Author

By Gina Malone Author

Walter Ziffer of Weaverville will be 90 years old on March 5. “The gift of time,” he says, has allowed him to pen his memoir, Confronting the Silence: A Holocaust Survivor’s Search for God. Originally written for his family about his concentration camp experiences, it is the first selection published by the Dykeman Legacy Press.

“It is my hope,” Ziffer says, “that in its published form it will be a source for serious reflection for readers who in this 21st century find themselves living in a tumultuous time, not unsimilar to the time preceding World War II.”

Ziffer’s pre-war childhood was spent in Czechoslovakia. He survived eight Nazi concentration camps before being liberated and coming to America. His life since has been spent in education, including teaching at UNC Asheville and Mars Hill University.

“While my Holocaust experience has taught me unforgettable and crucial lessons for life, my experiences in this great country have taught me equally important lessons about the goodness of human beings. My book offers windows into both conditions.”

Confronting the Silence: A Holocaust Survivor’s Search for God, memoir, March, 2017, softcover, $19.95, by Walter Ziffer and published by Dykeman Legacy Press, Weaverville, wilmadykemanlegacy.org.