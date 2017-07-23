Book Feature: Goodnight Asheville

Holly Myers, Author

By Gina Malone

Holly Myers’ recent book, Goodnight Asheville, grew out of a rediscovery of home. “Many of the places in the book are what made many ‘locals’ decide to call Asheville home and what continues to keep them here, but they’re also the same places tourists come to see.”

Myers also took on the task of illustrating this “bedtime story for all who love Asheville,” something she found more difficult than the writing. “I hadn’t picked up a paintbrush in well over 15 years so it was both trying and extremely fun seeing this come to life.”

Included are such well-known and beloved sights as the Biltmore House, downtown’s Friday night drum circles and the River Arts District. A self-described “wife, mother and adventurist,” Myers says that she chose to write about places that would inspire conversations between parents and children. “How great is it that you can bring to life the things you read in a book about a city you love?”

Proceeds from the book will benefit various non-profits, beginning with the Asheville Museum of Science. “This book has helped me become much more involved and interested in everything the city of Asheville is doing to provide more opportunities for children and families,” Myers says.

Goodnight Asheville, bedtime/souvenir book, November 2016, hardcover, $16.95, by Holly Myers and published by Laurel Ridge Publishing, LLC, Marshall, NC.