Book Feature: Kiss of God

Kiss of God (20th Anniversary Edition): The Wisdom of a Silent Child

Marshall Stewart Ball, Author

By Gina Malone

Kiss of God: The Wisdom of a Silent Child first gained attention in 1999 when its author, Asheville resident Marshall Stewart Ball, appeared on the Oprah Winfrey Show. Ball, who is disabled and cannot speak, wrote the book at the age of ten with the help of his mother, Troylyn, to present to his father, Charlie, for Christmas.

When Ball’s parents discovered that, despite his disabilities, he was able to learn and, in fact, tested far beyond his years, they read to him, taught him to recognize colors and pictures and made an alphabet board so that he could communicate.

Now Kiss of God (20th Anniversary Edition): The Wisdom of a Silent Child has been released with a new introduction by Chris Martin, lead singer of Coldplay, who calls it “an honor and privilege to be asked to try and put into writing the way I feel about this wonderful, incredible, life-changing, uplifting, life-affirming, joyous, beautiful book.” Troylyn says that Martin credits the book with a turn-around in his own life.

“Marshall has been my greatest teacher,” Troylyn says. “He has taught me not only what patience means; he has taught me to live without fear and always to love.”

Kiss of God (20th Anniversary Edition): The Wisdom of a Silent Child, poetry, 2017, softcover, $14, by Marshall Stewart Ball, and published by Post Hill Press, Franklin, Tennessee.