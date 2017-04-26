Book Feature: The Weight of This World

David Joy, Author

By Gina Malone

A new novel by David Joy, The Weight of This World, promises the same honest and descriptive portrayal of a place and its people that won him acclaim in 2015 for Where All Light Tends to Go.

Setting, Joy says, exists for him already when he sits down to write. “There are already mountains and streams and buildings and roads, so that when a character finally arises…he already has a name and an accent and mannerisms that are tied directly to the dirt from which he rose. That place for me is Jackson County, NC, and it’s because that’s the only place I know.”

Although Joy has been compared to many fine writers whose works are also steeped in place, he says that the reviews that praise “the sound of the language or the humanity of the characters” are the ones he likes to read.

With gritty plots like this one that follows two young addicts whose lives have been marked by violence and desperation, Joy says that his work is “not for the faint of heart. In a lot of ways, it takes a brave reader to venture into some of the places I’m going as a writer. I want to go to the darkest places imaginable and search out shattered pieces of humanity.”

The Weight of This World, March 2017, fiction, hardcover, $27, by David Joy, and published by G.P. Putnam’s Sons, New York.