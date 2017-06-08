A Brand New Festival for Asheville

Xpand Your Vision is an Asheville-based nonprofit dedicated to supporting the creative industry by providing art access to underserved individuals. It will host Xpand Fest, on Saturday, June 10, on Asheville’s South Slope with local music, art and food. It hopes to bring the people of the art community together, while encouraging them to give back, discuss important issues and inspire change. In addition to creative performances, local business and nonprofit leaders will speak about sustainable growth and development and how to improve support of our local community.

“We believe that the astronomical challenges we are currently facing across sectors will only be solved through the power of a galvanized community, which art has historically spearheaded,” says Johanna Hagarty, executive director of Xpand Your Vision. “It is our plan to synthesize the information provided and feedback offered at Xpand Fest into a small workshop or event series that allows conversations to continue and hopefully end in action.”

The lineup for Xpand Fest is topped by blues rockers The Broadcast and funk rock band The Fritz, 25 art vendors and ten food vendors. It will also include nonprofits, healing arts organizations and sustainable businesses, each with a different focus regarding healthy community growth.

“While we will produce and be involved in many other events throughout town,” says Hagarty, “Xpand Fest is our main opportunity to highlight the local creative talent while bringing thousands of people together to talk about the sustainable development of Asheville.”

Xpand Fest will be held in the South Slope District. For more information, visit xyvision.org.