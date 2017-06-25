Camera Club Holds Annual Print Competition

The Camera Club of Hendersonville will host its annual print competition at the Hendersonville Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, June 27, at 6:30 p.m. This year’s free event will feature around 80 entries from local photographers whose work will be judged by professional photographer/artists Don McGowan, David Simchock and Jeff Miller.

“One of the most impressive things over the past year has been the vast improvement in photographic skills,” says Ken Weaver, club chairman. “Many of our members have gone from snap shooters to photo artists. We are so fortunate to be able to live in and photograph such a beautiful part of the country.”

In addition to awards for enthusiast and advanced categories, members will have the chance to vote for their favorite prints to win a people’s choice award. Photo submissions are accepted on all themes and each club member will have the chance to submit two prints into the competition. Visitors are welcome to attend the showcase, which takes place during the club’s monthly meeting.

The Henderson County Chamber of Commerce Building is located 204 Kanuga Road in Hendersonville. To learn more, visit cameraclubofhendersonville.com.