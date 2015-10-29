Cover Artist: Maggie Whitney

By Paul M. Howey

When Maggie Whitney was growing up, her family owned a grocery store in their hometown of Kent, Ohio. “My father ran the grocery store and was Kent County Treasurer for 33 years,” says Maggie. “My mother ‘the warden’ ran the household of 14 children that she had over a short 16-year span.

“We all worked at the grocery store at various times during our childhood. At 16, I drove the ‘grocery getter’ (aka, station wagon) to pick up produce at local farms—corn, strawberries, and other fresh food…”

Art was a favorite pastime for Maggie growing up. “My drawings and school projects always garnered attention from both the school and my parents. As a young child in a very large family, this praise helped me to have my own voice in the family and it encouraged me to foster that talent.”

She says that Sister Louise, one of her elementary school teachers, gave her a stamp of artistic approval and told her parents that she had great talent. Maggie says it was because “I could really draw Jesus.”

Maggie adds, “My mother instilled in me her … love of Asian art, with our Japanese garden at home and her appreciation of ikebana floral design. She had an eye for design that she showed through her interior style and taste.”

As a student at Kent State University, Maggie vacillated between art and fashion/textile design, but it was the latter that led her to enroll at the Carleton Varney School of Art and Design at the University of Charleston in West Virginia, where she earned a bachelors degree in interior design.

After graduation, Maggie started her own retail business that sold everything from furniture to rugs and wall coverings, and helped her residential and commercial clients with designing their spaces. She says that this work “allowed me to view and create every room into its own unique canvas.”

She also began taking painting and weaving classes. “Once I had children, I still dabbled in some art endeavors, but spent those years focused on my family.”

When she retired from her interior design career, she moved to the Asheville area to be closer to her grandchildren. Being here inspired her to return to her artistic interests. “I took several classes from various artists throughout the Southeast and got involved in the Appalachian Pastel Society.”

About that initial decision to take up painting, Maggie says it is hard to explain. “I think first (it) would be to create beauty, or tell a story and maybe save a memory.” She adds that it also gave her a way to provide encouragement as her parents and Sister Louise had done.

“I have been able to help instill some art interest by teaching my grandsons through different art projects we do as a family.” She then quotes Edgar Degas: Art is not what you see, but what you make others see. “This quote really resonates with my art and love of creating.”

Maggie works in a variety of mediums—pastel, encaustic, cold wax oil, and mixed media, and is interested in exploring textile design. She enjoys jumping from one to another, but not midway through a project. “For example, if I have a pastel that I am working on, I finish it to completion before I move to an encaustic.”

She sketches out her compositions before moving to the canvas. She does this, she says, “to get the values and large shapes to my liking and to create a balance.”

With pastels, she does a quick small sketch followed by a more precise drawing on the pastel or paper board of choice. “I then do an underpainting either in watercolor or pastel with an alcohol wash. When that dries, I begin painting with pastels.”

While Maggie loves the creative process, she’s found the business side—promoting herself and selling her paintings—to be an ongoing challenge. For this, she’s enlisted the help of her daughter Katie who’s been instrumental in building her website and getting her more involved in social media.

With understandable maternal pride, Maggie wants to give her daughter a shout-out: “This process has inspired Maggie to launch her own business to help other artists to find their ‘voice’ and their place in the art world. She is launching Whitney Kline Art Consulting this month!”

To learn more about the artist, visit maggiewhitneyart.com. Her paintings can also be seen at Studio B Custom Framing & Fine Art Gallery, 61 N. Merrimon Avenue in Asheville. (Photo of artist by Paul M. Howey)