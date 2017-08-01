Annual Biltmore Village Art and Craft Fair

Art and Craft Fair The 45th Annual Village Art and Craft Fair (VACF) sponsored by New Morning Gallery and Bellagio Art-to-Wear takes place Saturday and Sunday, August 5 and 6, on the grounds of the Cathedral of All Souls in Historic Biltmore Village. The fair hosts 114 artists from 16 states, with 36 from WNC. Their work represents the full spectrum of craft media, including jewelry, ceramics, wood, fiber, metals and two-dimensional art.

The VACF is a great, free opportunity to encounter new artists—26 are first-time exhibitors this year—and to talk with makers one-on-one. Homemade refreshments will be available at church-sponsored concession booths with proceeds benefiting the All Souls Cathedral’s outreach program.

“For our 45th year Fair, we are excited to once again feature an image by artist Jeff Gundlach,” says John Cram, owner of New Morning Gallery. “Jeff designed our 20th, 25th, and 30th year posters, which introduced the motorcycle kitty character. These became quite the collector’s items, with the 20th and 30th year posters now being out of print. The 2017 design is sure be just as popular.”

Gundlach is also responsible for the art piece featured at Blue Spiral 1, which has become known as The Great Round of Asheville.

New Morning Gallery has been gearing up for the VACF’s long-standing tradition of bringing high-quality crafts to Historic Biltmore Village, and has been receiving new merchandise for the past month to meet visitors’ every need and desire. A long-time supporter of The Laurel, he invites readers to stop by the gallery, mention this article and receive a free Jeff Gundlach poster.

Fair hours are Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m., rain or shine. There is no admission fee. New Morning Gallery is located at 7 Boston Way in Asheville’s Historic Biltmore Village. Learn more at newmorninggallery. com or by calling 828.274.2831.