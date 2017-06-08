Asheville Art in the Park Returns Starting June 10

Painters, potters, jewelers and other local crafters will gather in Pack Square underneath the Vance monument for the 9th Annual Asheville Art in the Park June 10, 17 and 24 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and again on October 7, 14 and 21 as part of American Craft Week.

Andrew Montrie, the owner and manager of Asheville Art in the Park, originally created the event as a venue for himself and his friends to display their own work. “I can’t set up my stuff and run the event as well,” he says. “Now I just focus on the event.”

Montrie, known for his Muddy Knees Ceramic Designs here in Asheville, created the event to bring attention to local artists that rely on their craft as income. “Many of the artists will come back year after year based off the sales at the event,” he says. “We are really just a place for artists to make income, which is important for the Asheville area.”

The artists at Asheville Art in the Park are a part of a membership program that allows them to come back consecutive years without having to re-apply. The program is favored because returning artists will be placed in the same location, making it easy to access their work for frequent shoppers and fans alike.

“Fifty percent of the artists do all of the events and other participants do a few of them,” says Montrie. “This allows good consistency as well as turnover with opportunity to see some different art at each event.”

Pack Square is located in downtown Asheville. Learn more about Art in the Park at ashevilleartinthepark.com.