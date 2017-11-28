Ceramic Invitational at Refinery Creator Space Highlights Emerging Artists

By Emma Castleberry

From Friday, December 1, through January 5, Asheville Area Arts Council (AAAC) will host its annual ceramic invitational, Intro—Emerging Ceramicists in Western North Carolina, at the Refinery Creator Space. In partnership with AAAC, Akira Satake has curated works from 12 of the region’s young and promising ceramic artists. There will be an opening reception on Friday, December 1, from 5–8 p.m.

This is the third year Satake has curated the ceramic invitational in partnership with AAAC. “My previous two exhibitions for AAAC included nationally and internationally known artists from the WNC region,” says Satake. “This show will concentrate on a new generation of potters whose passion and hard work deserves to be recognized on the ceramic scene.” Satake hopes to plan future shows with the same artists so that the audience can watch their careers develop. “The ceramic scene in WNC is large, vibrant and competitive,” says Satake. “It is important to show how future movements in ceramics are being shaped by the younger artists who come here to be inspired by the traditions of WNC and leave their mark on those traditions.”

Ceramic artist Anja Bartels will be exhibiting her White Sea Urchin line at the invitational. Bartels glazes the inside of her porcelain urchins with soft blues and greens that are reminiscent of the ocean, but leaves the exterior unglazed and decorates them with thousands of tiny, hand-applied spikes. “I am inspired by surfaces and textures,” she says. “Porcelain is by far my favorite clay to work with.” This will be the first invitational for Bartels, who teaches pottery classes at Odyssey Clayworks in the River Arts District. “It feels like a milestone for me personally,” she says. “I myself followed in the footsteps of many other European potters who have moved to these mountains. This exhibit is proof that ceramic art is not only surviving, but thriving.”

Asheville Area Arts Council’s Refinery Creator Space is located at 207 Coxe Avenue. Hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event and exhibition are free and works are for sale. For more information, call 828.258.0710 or visit ashevillearts.com.