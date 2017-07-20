Craft at Kniticality

When Amy Johnson worked in healthcare in South Carolina, she began teaching knitting and crochet classes through the community education program and at a local yarn shop.

“I couldn’t stop,” she says. “I began by selling knitting needles and notions to my students out of boxes. I had a red pull-behind wagon we called the fish wagon because of the way it tracked when it rolled.”

The habit transitioned with her to Saluda, and when the yarn threatened to overtake her living room, Kniticality was born.

“We offer something for everybody, hand dyes and local favorites plus quality workhorse products that are affordable,” she says. “Our emphasis is on natural fibers: silk, merino, alpaca, wool and wool blends, cotton and linen.”

The off-the-beaten-track store also offers themed monthly classes. August is lace month and this month’s focus is Christmas in July, when the staff encourages people to begin their holiday projects.

“We provide a patient environment for creative learning,” says Johnson. “Kniticality is a safe, welcoming place to meet, work on projects, and learn.”

The most popular event every month is the Third-Thursday Potluck, where folks can share meals and tales and stitch together for an evening at the shop. Spouses and partners are welcome. Kniticality is located at 55 Robin Lane in Saluda.

Learn more at kniticality.com, on Facebook and Ravelry, or by calling 828.749.3640.