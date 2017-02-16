Grovewood Gallery Presents Susan Lenz: In Stitches

An exhibition showcasing framed textile art and one-of-a-kind fiber vessels by Columbia, South Carolina artist Susan Lenz opens at Grovewood Gallery in Grovewood Village on Friday, February 17. The artist will demonstrate her technique on February 17 and 18 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Susan Lenz: In Stitches will remain on view through Friday, March 31.

“I can’t wait to share my techniques and inspiration with the public,” says Lenz. “My stash is hilariously made up of gaudy, cheap-looking, dated and strange materials. People are always amazed to see how such things become beautiful!”

Lenz’s work reflects her passion for historic buildings, especially stained glass windows and the colors and eco-friendly ideals of the visionary painter and architect Friedensreich Hundertwasser. In a unique, self-developed process, Lenz uses hand-guided, free-motion machine embroidery and melting techniques. Each piece builds on the last as she explores design motifs and stitched symbols.

The exhibition will feature works from four of Susan’s most popular fiber series: Artifacts, In Box, Stained Glass and Seasonal Leaves, and will also showcase vessels made entirely from yarn and thread. “Having a solo show provides a chance for me to act on new ideas,” says Lenz. “I’ve explored larger formats, limited color palettes, and an array of new metallic finishes. Some of the work depicts seasonal leaves and others use real peacock feathers.”

Lenz’s work has been widely exhibited throughout the United States. In 2016, she was awarded a solo show at the Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum in Arizona, was juried into the prestigious Philadelphia Museum of Art Craft Show, and had a piece selected for a group exhibition at The Textile Museum in Washington, D.C. In the past year she has taught workshops at the Southeast Fiber Arts Alliance, Art Quilters Unlimited, Workhouse Arts Center and the Wisconsin Museum of Quilts & Fiber Arts.

The nationally recognized Grovewood Gallery is dedicated to fine American art and craft. It is part of Grovewood Village, an 11-acre property that is also home to working artist studios, a sculpture garden, Golden Fleece restaurant, the North Carolina Homespun Museum and an antique car museum. Grovewood Village celebrates its centennial this year and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Grovewood Village is located at 111 Grovewood Road, adjacent to and below the Omni Grove Park Inn in Asheville. Hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free parking is available onsite. To learn more, visit grovewood.com or call 828.253.7651.