The Homespun Crafts of Creative Stitches Studio

Creative Stitches Studio is a quilting company located east of Asheville in Fairview. A lifelong lover of fiber arts, Tennette Curry founded the small craft company in 2011 when she decided to pursue her creative dream and purchased a longarm quilting machine after a 25-year career of medical office management.

“We specialize in free-motion and computerized longarm quilting, quilt designs, bindings, t-shirt quilts and memory quilts,” she says. “My initial training was in Salt Lake City from Rena Haddadin, a well-known longarm quilter.”

T-shirt quilts have recently become popular as mementos of the recipient’s hobbies, sports, travel or activities. “They make great gifts for any occasion: graduation, wedding, anniversary, birthday, military deployment, homecoming, retirement, dedication or memorial,” Curry says. “I can personalize them any way you like, with t-shirts, sweatshirts, diplomas, certificates, awards, letters, artwork, photographs, or blank squares for autographs. Transforming those t-shirts into a quilt is a wonderful way to preserve precious memories.”

When she has time for her own projects, Curry makes traditional scrap quilts and contemporary modern quilts. She also likes to stitch whole-cloth quilts. She loves to finish the process of a vintage or antique quilt top she finds at estate sales.

“Each quilt is unique and tells a story,” she says. “It’s fun to be a part of that process.”

Creative Stitches Studio is located at 600 Emma’s Grove Road in Fairview, one mile from US 74. Learn more at creativestitchesstudio.com or by calling 828.778.4472.