Business Craft Arts

The Homespun Crafts of Creative Stitches Studio

18 hours ago
Add Comment

Creative Stitches Studio in Fairview

Creative Stitches Studio is a quilting company located east of Asheville in Fairview. A lifelong lover of fiber arts, Tennette Curry founded the small craft company in 2011 when she decided to pursue her creative dream and purchased a longarm quilting machine after a 25-year career of medical office management.

“We specialize in free-motion and computerized longarm quilting, quilt designs, bindings, t-shirt quilts and memory quilts,” she says. “My initial training was in Salt Lake City from Rena Haddadin, a well-known longarm quilter.”

T-shirt quilts have recently become popular as mementos of the recipient’s hobbies, sports, travel or activities. “They make great gifts for any occasion: graduation, wedding, anniversary, birthday, military deployment, homecoming, retirement, dedication or memorial,” Curry says. “I can personalize them any way you like, with t-shirts, sweatshirts, diplomas, certificates, awards, letters, artwork, photographs, or blank squares for autographs. Transforming those t-shirts into a quilt is a wonderful way to preserve precious memories.”

When she has time for her own projects, Curry makes traditional scrap quilts and contemporary modern quilts. She also likes to stitch whole-cloth quilts. She loves to finish the process of a vintage or antique quilt top she finds at estate sales.

“Each quilt is unique and tells a story,” she says. “It’s fun to be a part of that process.”

Creative Stitches Studio is located at 600 Emma’s Grove Road in Fairview, one mile from US 74. Learn more at creativestitchesstudio.com or by calling 828.778.4472.

You may also like

Leave a Comment