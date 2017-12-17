Kniticality Offers Winter Workshops

Winter brings several exciting events to Saluda’s Kniticality. On Tuesday, December 19, from 4–6 p.m., Kniticality owner and knitwear designer Amy Johnson will host a Christmas Party and Cookie Exchange at the store. On the weekend of January 5–7, there will be a Brioche Knitting Workshop. Resident spaces are available in the on-site cabins and resident students receive a discount on workshop tuition. Beginners can learn all about knitting basics in Kniticality’s New to Knitting class on Saturdays, January 20 and 27, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. There is also a Sock Basics class on Wednesdays, January 17 and 31, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. All classes are at the Kniticality studio. Johnson will also be teaching a historic laces workshop at the Kanuga Knitting and Quilting retreat that takes place in Hendersonville January 11–15.

Johnson notes that Kniticality, located in the forest just outside of downtown Saluda, is great for a visit even when there are no events on the calendar. “Our shop is large and roomy, with three huge windows in the View Salon overlooking our spectacular mountains,” says Johnson. “Visitors can stay on campus or enjoy us for the day with hiking trails and waterfalls right here.” Resident shop dogs Cinderella and Bee contribute to the welcoming environment where knitters of all ability levels are sure to find the patience and expertise they need to complete any project.

Kniticality is located at 55 Robin Lane in Saluda. For more information visit kniticality.com or call the store at 828.749.3640.