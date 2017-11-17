Marshall Handmade Market Comes to Blannahassett Island

On Saturday, November 18, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Marshall Handmade Market will be held in the Marshall High Studios, a repurposed high school on Blannahassett Island in the French Broad River. The auditorium will house a variety of makers, including jewelers, potters, printmakers, woodworkers and fiber artists. The resident artists of Marshall High will also open up their classroomsturned- studios to share their processes and art with visitors during the market.

The auditorium can hold about 30 vendors, with an additional ten vendors set up in the hallways. “Because the show has steadily grown in popularity over time, we are able to be a little more discerning every year with our artist selection,” says participating artist and event organizer Julie Covington. “The result is a small but high-quality show, showcasing the ‘creme de la creme’ of WNC’s slow craft movement. You’ll find a potter who harvests her own clay, a printmaker who is an equally proficient banjo picker, a knitter who is also a sheep farmer and naturally dyes her wool, apothecary artists who wildcraft most of their ingredients for their small-batch offerings and a leather worker who makes her bags and wallets on an antique treadle sewing machine in her rural, off-grid home.”

West Asheville’s OWL Bakery will serve baked goods and coffee in a pop-up café in one of the painting studios. Bun Intended food truck will also be parked on premises for additional hearty fare. Artwork for sale will start at $5. Marshall High Studios is located at 115 Blannahassett Island in Marshall. For more information, visit marshallhighstudios.com.