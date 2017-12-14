Mica Celebrates an Artful Season

Ornaments, hats, scarves, stocking stuffers, mugs for mulled cider and candlesticks to light up the night—the artists of Mica, a gallery of fine contemporary craft in downtown Bakersville, have been busy creating lovingly hand-crafted objects to become perfect gifts.

“It’s what gives my work its heart and meaning,” says artist-member Gay Smith, “to hear one of my mugs is a favorite reached for everyday.”

Mica offers the finest of local craft. The gallery is a cooperative owned and operated by its member artists. Visitors to the gallery are greeted by one of Mica’s artist-makers, many of whom are nationally recognized.

Especially cozy are Carmen Grier’s accessories, including her one-of-a-kind, comfortable, soft hats and scarves in a variety of colors, styles and sizes and her luxurious handpainted silk scarves. Grier is a nationally recognized textile artist. Her work ranges from luscious accessories to large-scale wall pieces, cards and colorful fiber ornament birds.

Mica’s Lisa Joerling, who works in both clay and metal, has plenty of her popular, whimsical ornaments available to grace the home. Jon Ellenbogen and Rebecca Plummer of Barking Spider pottery have been creating their pottery near Penland School for more than 35 years. Their classically beautiful ceramic ornaments are always a popular seasonal item. Robbie Bell, ceramic artist and organist, offers a special array of candlesticks. And, exclusively at this time of year, Mica invites fiber artists Liz Spear, Neal Howard and Deanna Lynch to showcase their collections of functional wearables and accessories for dressing up for the holidays.

Mica artist-members are focusing on gifts this time of year, so there are new, affordable items to choose from daily, including pottery bud vases, mugs and bowls, fiber purses, jewelry, sculptures, wall pieces and furniture. There is something for everyone looking for unique and special ways to celebrate winter through sharing a love of the handmade and the artful life.

Mica is located at 37 North Mitchell Avenue in Bakersville. Hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. For more information, visit micagallerync.com, call 828.688.6422 or visit them on Facebook at Mica Gallery NC.