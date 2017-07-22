Mt. Mitchell Crafts Fair, a Summer Highlight

The 61st annual Mt. Mitchell Crafts Fair will take place in downtown Burnsville on Friday, August 4, and Saturday, August 5, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The fair, which attracts thousands of visitors from throughout the southeast, will feature more than 200 artists and crafters selected by a jury for participation.

“This is such a great show because it focuses on the artists,” says Ginger Johnson, executive director of the Yancey County Chamber. “And, because it is juried, you know you are seeing wonderful, hand-crafted work.”

The event, which evolved out of a local tradition for artisans to gather around the Town Square on the first weekend of August to sell their wares, has become one of the largest and longest-running crafts fairs in the Blue Ridge Mountains. Though it has grown exponentially, the fair retains its original charm and laid-back appeal. Visitors often bring lawn chairs and blankets to relax under shade trees, eat food purchased from the many vendors and watch performers on stage.

A variety of entertainment will take place on both Friday and Saturday, including music, dancing and arts and crafts demonstrations. “Visitors will hear country, bluegrass and traditional music, along with clogging and local cheerleading competitors,” says Johnson. “Traditional mountain crafters will demonstrate whittling, basket weaving, chair caning, hide tanning and many other skills. It is all family-friendly and fun for everyone.”

Shoppers can select from colorful quilts, custom furniture made with local materials, blacksmith creations varying from utilitarian to whimsical, and various styles of pottery and jewelry. Both blown and stained glass made by the region’s many glass artists will be on display and homemade jams, jellies and local honey will be available. Southern fair staples including kettle corn, homemade ice cream, barbecue and sweet tea will also be on offer.

Admission is free. Main Street is closed to traffic for the event. For more information about the fair, other attractions and lodging options in Yancey County, visit exploreburnsville.com or call 828.682.7413.