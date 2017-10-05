Multi-Kiln Opening Sale Benefits Scholarship Fund

The Village Potters (TVP) will host a multi-kiln opening sale featuring the work of Sarah Wells Rolland on Saturday, October 14, from 12–5 p.m. All profits will benefit the Scholarship Fund for TVP’s Independent Study and Mentoring Program. Rolland will offer largescale work fired in a downdraft reduction kiln and in a wood ash Kazegama kiln. In addition, Judi Harwood will fire work made by her and other members of TVP in traditional raku and horsehair firings. Each piece of pottery will be unique, created specifically for the event and fired on site throughout the day.

“This fundraiser will include signature pieces as well as new work that I am really excited about,” says Rolland. “I am making pieces unlike anything I have done before.”

Rolland will demonstrate several of her signature techniques during the sale and Harwood will demonstrate various alternative firing techniques. Rolland expects to have more than 20 pieces of her work available for donations of $1,000 or more. She will also produce pieces available for donations of $100 to $500.

The sale is part of an effort to raise $20,000 in funds for 2018 scholarships offering financial assistance to Independent Study and Mentoring students who might not otherwise be able to pursue their creative dreams. Through this program, students experience a directed mentorship that provides a non-traditional, relational experience to help both emerging and seasoned potters hone existing skills, develop new ones and establish a thorough understanding of what it takes to run a creative business.

“During my time as a TVP apprentice, I went from being a beginner to developing a voice in clay, having my own booth at craft shows, creating an online presence for my work and helping organize the first pottery show in Asheville, the North Carolina Ceramic Arts Festival,” says former student Sarah Thurmond. “I consider the apprenticeship the door that opened up for me the possibility of making a living and a life through clay.”

Masters Series Workshop

The Village Potters present David Voorhees in the Masters Series Workshop Porcelain: Making the Most of It on Saturday, October 7, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Voorhees will demystify the use of porcelain on the pottery wheel, sharing tips and suggestions that cover using porcelain from clay preparation, through wheel forming, altering, making additions, drying, trimming and finishing. Decoration ideas and firing and glazing options will also be discussed. Voorhees has spent more than 30 years producing functional wares and decorative pots. He sells his work through regional galleries, at exhibitions, online and at home sales events.

The workshop fee is $165 or $95 for ongoing Village Potters students. For registration or more information, call 828.253.2424 or visit thevillagepotters.com.

The Village Potters is located in Riverview Station, in Asheville’s historic River Arts District at 191 Lyman Street, Suite 180. Learn more at thevillagepotters.com.