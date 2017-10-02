Rudy’s Furniture was founded in 2003 by local businessman Rudy Pelle. Rudy was a people person and based every business transaction on treating others as he would want to be treated. He was community-oriented and enjoyed giving back to his hometown, something he did often.

Rudy opened his furniture store after realizing that by repairing antiques and buying close-outs from high-end furniture manufacturers, he could supply his friends and family with beautiful and affordable furniture for every room in the house.

It was a great loss to the community when Rudy passed away in 2012; however, his business thrives under the direction of his wife, Dixie, and daughter, Sharon. Services include special orders, design assistance, custom upholstery and select furniture repairs.

Dixie and Sharon continue to provide a unique experience in furniture shopping with everyone who walks through the door treated like family. Through them, Rudy’s wit, spirit and business acumen live on.

Rudy’s Furniture is located at 1100 West Chapel Road in South Asheville. For more information, visit rudysfurniturenc.com or call 828.227.1121.