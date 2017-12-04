Show & Tell Holiday Pop Up at Asheville Masonic Temple

From Thursday, December 7, through Wednesday, December 20, the third floor of the Asheville Masonic Temple will be home to the Show & Tell Holiday Pop Up Shop. Show & Tell Pop Up curates shops throughout the regional area using vintage goods, art and local and national craft. The Holiday Pop Up at Masonic Temple will be the largest and longest shop Show & Tell has ever hosted. The work of at least 125 vendors will be featured throughout the rooms of the Temple.

Throughout the two-week event, Show & Tell will host workshops led by the makers, such as a weaving workshop, a Pisanki egg workshop and a pompom-making workshop. “It’s an experience rather than just a shopping trip,” says Stephanie Mergelsberg, creator and organizer of Show & Tell Pop Up with Sally Hudson-Coles. The pop up format, in which artists leave inventory with the organizers rather than hosting an individual booth, provides an opportunity for new artists to try their hand at selling. “It’s an approachable way for them to test out the market,” says Hudson-Coles.

Show & Tell will host a preview party on Wednesday, December 6, from 5–9 p.m. The event will feature live music, complimentary snacks, beer from Bhramari Brewing and hot drinks from Trade and Lore Coffee. Admission will be donationbased and all proceeds will support Homeward Bound. Santa will be attending the Holiday Pop Up on Saturday, December 9, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Roots & Wings will host an arts and crafts table to entertain children while parents shop and there will be free photos with Santa.

The Asheville Masonic Temple is located at 80 Broadway Street in downtown Asheville. The Holiday Pop Up Shop is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information, visit showandtellpopupshop.com.