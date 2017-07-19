Sibling Artistry at Black Mountain Center for the Arts

Two sister artists will celebrate their first gallery show together on Friday, July 28, from 6–8 p.m. at a reception at the Black Mountain Center for the Arts (BMCA). Sibling Artistry will be on display July 25 through September 1.

“She may be older, but I am smarter and more creative,” says Black Mountain photographer Joye Ardyn Durham of her sister, fiber artist and Lexington, KY resident Jan Durham. “She would say something like that,” says Jan, laughing in response.

Since they were very young, each sister has considered herself an artist, been encouraged to be creative and held a deep respect for nature that is reflected in their art. Big sister Jan followed in the footsteps of the maternal side of the family, working in fabrics and dyes. Working with her dad in his postcard business, little sis Joye picked up her first camera at age five.

The Laurel’s photo editor, Joye has been published in a wide range of mediums worldwide including magazines, billboards, post cards and brochures. She focuses her lens on an equally broad spectrum including nature, wildlife, landscapes and portraiture. She has experimented with light and time-lapse and now, for this show, she is working for the first time with tea bags.

“I use the family size,” she says of her flattened, empty used-teabag printing surface. “I just love the look. You can see the seams and the patina from the tea stains. The process is creative and, when the images are enhanced with encaustic techniques, they are very interesting.”

Jan works primarily in wool and is an avid dyer. Her work is on display in Lexington-area galleries, she has participated in group and solo shows throughout her region and is a member of the Fiber Guild.

“I am part of a rich heritage of women who sew, crochet, knit, smock and embroider,” says Jan. She works the fiber from roving to the finished piece, adding beads, embroidery and stitching. Several years ago she was introduced to encaustic and more recently took up painting, all of which will be evident in this show.

“I am experimental and will try anything,” says Jan. “She would say that!” says Joye, laughing in response. Joye’s more traditional photographs will also be included in the show as will a series of felted vessels and wall hangings from Jan. Some triptychs created by the sisters together will attest to their ability to get along, at least for a few hours.

Black Mountain Center for the Arts is located at 225 West State Street. The Upper Gallery is free and open to the public Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information call 828.669.0930 or visit blackmountainarts.org.