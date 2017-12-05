Sip and Shop at Grovewood Gallery

Grovewood Gallery’s annual Holiday Sip & Shop will take place from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, December 8–9, and on the following Friday and Saturday, December 15–16. All gallery merchandise will be discounted 10 percent during the event, which is a perfect opportunity to choose unique holiday gifts handcrafted by local and regional artists and to shop from a large collection of American-made art and craft. Complimentary wine, cider and cookies will be available and local artists will perform demonstrations and interact with guests between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day.

On December 8–9 and 15–16, Asheville fiber artist Karen Kennedy, a graduate of Haywood Community College’s Professional Crafts Program, will demonstrate needle felting using locally dyed wool to create bird nests and snowmen. Pre-made versions will be available to purchase.

“I begin by showing visitors a wad of wool right off the sheep, then I show them how I clean it and dye it,” says Kennedy. “When I take out my needle and tell them that all my work was created with it, I see looks of disbelief. I love demonstrating because people leave with a much better understanding of the creative process.”

On December 8–9, local painter Patricia Cotterill, who focuses on animals, people and still lifes, will share her brushstroke techniques in oils. Cotterill’s work was selected to be a part of the set paintings for the NBC television show Parenthood and was also featured in the book Art for the Traditional Home. In 2015, four of her paintings were purchased for the HGTV series Urban Oasis and were showcased in the show’s home renovation project in West Asheville.

“I’m excited to have the opportunity, for the first time, to participate in the Grovewood Sip & Shop and to demonstrate oil painting while surrounded by the works of other very talented artists,” says Cotterill.

On December 15–16, metalsmith Audrey Laine Sawyer will share her process of piercing nature-inspired silhouettes on the face of hand-fabricated hollow forms. “A lot of folks make the assumption that my work is done with the help of laser cutting,” says Sawyer, “but being able to show the precision and tools involved helps to connect them to the work and to my methods.”

Sawyer is also a graduate of Haywood Community College’s Professional Crafts Program. Her jewelry incorporates lost-wax castings of her own carvings and of found objects, as well as handmade chains, gemstones, wood and powder coating.

All demonstrating artists will have original works for sale. The 10 percent discount does not apply to demonstrators’ artwork or custom/special orders.

Grovewood Village is located at 111 Grovewood Road, adjacent to and below the Omni Grove Park Inn in Asheville. Gallery hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free parking is available onsite. To learn more, visit grovewood.com or call 828.253.7651.