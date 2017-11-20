Southern Highland Craft Guild Presents New Member Exhibition

Through January 19, the Southern Highland Craft Guild (SHCG) presents Legacy Endures, Introducing New Members of the Southern Highland Craft Guild in the main gallery on the second floor of the Folk Art Center. The exhibit will showcase the work of 18 juried makers that have been accepted into the SHCG within the past two years. The artists work within a variety of media, including glass, clay, metal, wood, fiber, paper, mixed media, jewelry and natural materials.

“The theme of the exhibit derives from the actual journey of a craftsman,” says Hannah Barry, public relations manager for SHCG. “In the traditions of becoming a craftsman, one must go through several stages before they are on their own making their work.” This individual journey is reflected in the life of the guild as an organization, from its founding in 1930 to its current maturity with more than 850 members across nine states. Despite market saturation, changes in consumerism and the rise of technology, the traditions and skills of these makers are still a valuable, important part of society—the legacy endures.

Lauren Faulkenberry of Firebrand Press, whose letterpress printed books will be featured in Legacy Endures, says shows like this pull people out of a digital, mass-produced world and into a world with more meaning. “Handmade objects hold a story that I appreciate,” she says. “We should take every opportunity to showcase capital-C Craft because those objects are made with a love of material and tradition and a desire to connect with people on a tangible level.”

Admission to the Folk Art Center is free. The Folk Art Center is located at Milepost 382 on the Blue Ridge Parkway in east Asheville. For more information, visit craftguild.org.