Spring Fest Craft Show at Burnsville Town Center

The Spring Fest Craft Show is coming to the Burnsville Town Center on Saturday, March 10, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Forty local crafters and artisans will come together to sell a variety of handmade wares including paintings, candles, soaps, baked goods, wooden bowls, stained glass and teddy bears. “We have more than 200 artists in this area who need a place to sell their items,” says Christy Edwards, a local high school teacher who started the event three years ago. “I started this show because I know how much talent is here in Yancey County. I have done craft shows all over the Southeast for 25 years now and felt like Burnsville needed more opportunities for artists to sell their work.”

The Spring Fest Craft Show will be the first show of 2018 for artisan Hannah Welsh, who will be selling her beaded wrap bracelets at the event. “I am excited to show my new designs to a community that has always supported my work,” she says. “It’s important to support local artists because that is a huge part of what makes Asheville and surrounding communities so special.”

The Burnsville Town Center is located at 6 South Main Street in Burnsville. For more information, visit burnsvilletowncenter.com or email organizer Christy Edwards at christyedwards1970@gmail.com.