By Paul M. Howey

Hayden Wilson, a second-generation glassmaker, tells a great story that weaves together his family with that of well-known local glass artists Katherine and William Bernstein and their son Alex.

“I was born in Spruce Pine and grew up in the Celo community in Yancey County,” begins Hayden. He says that his mother, Nancy Herman, is a ceramic artist and painter who came to the area in 1971 for ceramic concentration classes at Penland School of Crafts.

“She came back to the region for the next few summers and ended up finding a place in Celo where she set up her own ceramic studio,” says Hayden. “The studio was located in the same building as that of Billie and Katie Bernstein. It was actually Katie’s studio that she invited Mom to take over because Katie was pregnant with her son Alex,” says Hayden.

“My father, David Wilson, was visiting a friend in Celo (and) asked if there was any work in the area. His friend told him there was a glassblower, referring to Billie, who took on apprentices in his studio across the cow pasture. Dad jumped the cow fence and walked into Billy and Katie’s studio where he began his journey in glass in 1982. This is how my parents met.”

In Celo, Hayden’s dad works in blown glass and specializes in experimental neon, which he teaches at Penland. He also runs Atomic Solar, an alternative energy business he started about 17 years ago.

“Growing up I would play around in mom’s ceramic studio as well as dad’s glass shop. I would help him on projects occasionally. But it was what my parents did—so it wasn’t on the front of my list of things to do.”

He says he didn’t even take an art class until he went to UNCA. At his mother’s urging, he signed up for a drawing class taught by Tucker Cooke, one of his mother’s former professors. Hayden was soon being encouraged to pursue a degree in art. “I began in the ceramics department and transitioned to sculpture where I focused on metal fabrication and foundry work.”

In the summer of 2006, Hayden was one of ten students who received a Windgate Fellowship grant from The Center for Craft, Creativity & Design. For his project, he developed a process that took the glaze waste from the ceramics department and melted it into glass for use in sculptures.

“Glaze waste is considered hazardous because of the metals in the colorants,” explains Hayden. He reasoned that, since glass is used to effectively encapsulate nuclear waste, turning glaze waste into glass would similarly remediate the hazards that waste presented. “I built a small furnace and did several tests which … confirmed my theory.” The project earned him a scholarship to Penland to attend a glass casting class, an experience that he says opened his eyes to the enormous possibilities of the material.

In the summer of 2006, when Hayden graduated from UNCA, Alex Bernstein told him he was looking for a part-time assistant. “I jumped on the opportunity and it swept me into the glass world.”

Hayden says Alex has always been extremely supportive, allowing him to make his own work and offering his studio and tools for him to use. “I learned a lot about the casting and cold-working processes from him, which has been reflected in my own work.”



He then became involved with the Jackson County Green Energy Park, which uses methane from the landfill to power metal forges and glassblowing furnaces. “I helped build and fix some equipment for them in trade for some glassblowing time in their studio.”

He continues, “I also started becoming involved in the Asheville Glass Center, which was just getting started … in the River Arts District. I have been blowing glass and managing the glass shop for the past four years. I have taught glassblowing and sandcasting classes there, as well as making my own work and working on private commissions.” One of these commissions was to make the lights used in The Blackbird Restaurant in downtown Asheville.

“Glass is the most challenging medium I’ve come across,” he says. “It demands your constant and undivided attention from the time it comes out of the furnace until it’s finished.” As a result, he says he’s constantly learning. “I’ve no doubt I will always be motivated by this material.”

And he continues to work with Alex. Hayden says he sometimes does the finishing and polishing work on Alex’s pieces at his friend’s studio in the River Arts District studio not far from the Asheville Glass Center.

For more about Hayden, visit haydendakotawilson.com or stop by Asheville Glass Center, 104C Roberts Street in the River Arts District. You can also see Hayden’s work at Blue Spiral 1 in Asheville, The Bascom in Highlands, and Penland Gallery in Penland. (Photo of the artist by Paul M. Howey)