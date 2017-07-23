362 Depot Gallery Hosts Artists’ Breakfasts

A co-op gallery and working studio, 362 Depot recently opened in the River Arts District (RAD), showcasing the work of ten artists. An Artists’ Breakfast, held the last Thursday each month, offers artists, collectors and patrons camaraderie and conversation. The next breakfast will be held Thursday, July 27, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

RAD artist Richard Baker held similar events at his former studio in Saluda. “These monthly breakfast gatherings became successful,” he says, “because they allow for an informal social gathering of painters, sculptors, photographers, writers and like-minded people. I hope to bring together artists of all disciplines to network, converse and just have fun.”

362 Depot’s artists are: Baker, Gary Cooley, Angela Cunningham, Linnea Heide, Rich Nelson, Karen Noel, Pamella O’Connor, Wendy Outland, Jeff Pittman and Sarah Sneeden. Styles range from abstract to Impressionistic realism to detailed realism with landscapes, portraits, sculpture and lamps available. Coffee is provided and those attending may bring food to share. “Come meet the artists of 362 Depot,” Baker says. “We have a fine group painting and sculpting the Appalachians and beyond.”

To learn more, contact Richard Baker at 828.234.1616. Find 362 Depot, located at 362 Depot Street, on Facebook. Hours are Monday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.