AAAC Presents Latitude and Longitude

Through Wednesday, November 22, the Asheville Area Arts Council (AAAC) will be presenting a new exhibit titled, Latitude & Longitude: 35*35’15.1” N –82*33’16.6” W. The exhibit, curated by Victor Palomino, will be on display in The Refinery Creator Space. A free opening reception and artist talk will be held on Friday, November 3, from 5–8 p.m.

Latitude & Longitude will feature art created in Buncombe County and adjacent counties over the past five years by a diverse group of local artists including Ariana Dixon, Chris Corral, DeWayne Barton, Harry Rivera, Joseph Adams, Joseph Pearson, Martha Skinner, Pedro Esqueda, Sandra Garcia, Suzanne Teune, Priya Ray, Victor Alvarez and Palomino. “I’m asking the artists to add the coordinates of the place where the piece of art was created,” says Palomino. “The idea of geography and our relation to the place where we live is significant in this time when divisions are all around us. I want the viewers to remember that we are all in the same place and we share the same geography.” The coordinates in the show’s title are the location of The Refinery Creator Space.

While the titular theme is geographical, the primary theme of the exhibit is the multiplicity of perspectives. Palomino selected artists from different backgrounds to encourage a variety of art that is reflective of the regional community. “This region is growing and diverse populations are emerging from all corners of the world,” Palomino says. “They are living, working and creating in this area, so it is important to open a window for their voice. As an immigrant in this country, I have used art to understand and learn from other cultures, which influences my art greatly. Diversity is the fabric of this country and by curating art exhibitions I try to open spaces where others can show who they are, what moves them, what lends to their sense of being human.” This diversity carries over to the mediums that are represented in the show, which include photography, multimedia art, paintings and found object sculpture. All art will be for sale, with prices starting at $350.

The theme of the show represents an integral value not only for Palomino, but for the AAAC, as well. “It is important for us to represent all communities in Buncombe County,” says AAAC programs manager Mamie Fain. “Latitude & Longitude is intended to encourage a broader conversation about diversity.”

The Refinery Creator Space is located at 207 Coxe Avenue in downtown Asheville. The space is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. For more information, visit ashevillearts.com.