American Folk Art Celebrates Relationships

American Folk Art and Framing will present Relationship: artist to canvas/canvas to viewer this month. The show opens Thursday, November 2, and continues through Wednesday, November 22.

“When a painter expresses emotion on a surface,” says gallery owner Betsey-Rose Weiss, “those emotions are there, ultimately waiting to be transmitted to a viewer. American Folk Art has curated a show to highlight paintings that establish a personal relationship between artist and viewer with the canvas as conduit.”

Among the artists whose works create this “connectivity,” she says, are Bernard Gore and Lucy Hunnicutt. The colorful paintings of Gore, who received the Purple Heart for his service in Vietnam, are recent additions to the gallery. Painted on glass, mirrors, wood and canvas, the works of this self-taught artist who has painted since the age of five are filled with patterned and layered color. “The style of my art,” Gore says, “is spiritual interaction from the most high.”

Hunnicutt began painting when she was 40 years old and living in a rural community in northern Florida where, she says, her neighbors were mostly African-American. “They taught me so much and shared so much kindness and practical advice with me over the years that these friends are still almost always in my paintings along with others I have met along the way in my life.”

Her works have been displayed at American Folk Art for many years. “More people have burst into tears in front of Lucy’s paintings than I can count,” says Weiss.

She is inspired, Hunnicutt says, “by the beauty and the depth of the human heart. I see it everywhere, even in the chaos the world is in today. I think sometimes that I need to live a very long time just to get it all out, all the love I see that I want to record in paint for us all to acknowledge.”

American Folk Art and Framing is located at 64 Biltmore Avenue in Asheville. Hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. For more information, visit amerifolk.com or call 828.281.2134.