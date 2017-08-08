American Folk Art and Framing: Coming Home

Art works exploring themes of homecoming will be exhibited at American Folk Art and Framing August 1–23. The show opens online at amerifolk.com on Tuesday, August 1 at 11 a.m., and in the gallery on Thursday, August 3 at 10 a.m. An opening reception will be held at the gallery on Friday, August 4, from 5–8 p.m. during the Downtown Asheville First Friday Art Walk.

Chris Bruno, a Virginia painter, is American Folk Art’s newest artist. “Home,” he says, “has always been more of a feeling than a structure. It’s more the look in my wife’s eyes, the sound of my children laughing, the late night conversations with good friends and the Sunday dinners with my folks.”

Other artists exhibiting paintings, pottery, sculpture and woodblock prints include Kent Ambler, Rosa and Winton Eugene, Matt Haliburton, Lucy Hunnicutt, Shawn Ireland, Kate Johnston, Ellen Langford and Liz Sullivan.

“All,” says gallery owner Betsey-Rose Weiss, “are artists for whom home resonates deeply throughout their work.” Ireland’s “functional and sculptural pots are made for use in the home,” he says. “They are vessels and vehicles for bringing nature indoors, which I believe is crucial to healthy living. A vase of flowers brightens a windowsill. Plates and bowls invite friends to the table. A candlestick brings warmth and light to an evening conversation.”

American Folk Art and Framing is located at 64 Biltmore Avenue in Asheville. Hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. For more information, visit amerifolk.com

or call 828.281.2134.