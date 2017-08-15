Art and Science Combine in Clouds Show at Posana

The work of 18 local artists will be on display at the Adler Gallery in Posana Restaurant through October 29, with a dinner and presentation on Wednesday, August 16, at 6:30 p.m. The exhibit, Clouds, combines art and science through a collaboration with The Collider, an Asheville nonprofit organization devoted to developing solutions for climate change.

“The Collider became involved with Clouds because we understand artistic visualization of our environment is a powerful communication medium,” says Megan Robinson, executive director of The Collider. “We want to inspire our local and global community to be climateconscious and to be supportive of our work to facilitate the development of climate solutions.”

Clouds are not only a visual reminder of how our climate is changing, they are a source of inspiration for many, including artist and exhibit curator Constance Vlahoulis. “I wanted to challenge the artists to use clouds as their muse,” she says, “but how they depict them is completely their choice.”

Styles range from abstracts and atmospheric impressions to representational landscapes and cityscapes. Three-dimensional art is also a part of the exhibit, including jewelry by designer and WYFF-News 4 Greenville meteorologist Pamela Wright. Wright will give a brief, informative talk titled Weathering Life’s Storms at Posana Restaurant on Wednesday, August 16, sharing lessons she learned through a 25-year career in broadcast meteorology. Attendees will also enjoy a three-course prix fixe dinner and an opportunity to meet several of the artists represented in the exhibit.

Adler Gallery at Posana Restaurant is located at 1 Biltmore Avenue in Pack Square, Asheville. Gallery and restaurant hours are Tuesday through Thursday, 5–10 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 5–10:30 p.m. and Sunday, 5–10 p.m. Brunch and daytime gallery hours are Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. All Clouds exhibit works are available for purchase. The August 16 prix fixe dinner is $30. Tax, gratuity and drinks are not included. For reservations, call 828.505.3969 and reference Clouds dinner. For more information about the exhibit or Wright’s presentation visit conn-artist.com or call Constance Vlahoulis at 828.329.2918.