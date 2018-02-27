Asheville Area Arts Council: Juried Members Exhibit

Through Friday, March 30, the 2018 Juried Members Exhibit will be on display at Asheville Area Arts Council’s (AAAC’s) Refinery Creator Space. The exhibit will feature a wide variety of mostly twodimensional works, including photography, wood, paintings, handmade paper and mixed media. AAAC member artists were allowed to submit up to three pieces for consideration. Selected artists were Bee Adams, Ron Adolph, Cheryl Barnes, Karen Keil Brown, Gretchen Chadwick, Cleaster Cotton, Lisa De Girolamo, Jen Gordon, Sandee Johnson, Erin Keane, Melanie Norris, Leslie Rosenberg, Alyssa Sacora, David Sheldon, Lisa Natasha Sousa, Larry Turner, Carrie Wagner and Jan Widner.

Candace Reilly, assistant director and curator at Asheville’s Blue Spiral 1 gallery, was chosen as juror for this year’s exhibit. “Serving as an art juror is always such a privilege for me,” she says. “It is a good way to participate in an active community of artists and supporters of the arts and it also gives me an opportunity to see what artists are doing outside of museums and galleries.”

Reilly has a BFA in art history from Saint Mary’s College Notre Dame and an MFA from Savannah College of Art and Design. “Candace believes in the arts,” says Mamie Fain, AAAC programs manager. “She has worked in galleries and museums, taught art history and volunteered with many arts nonprofits.”

While jurying the artwork, Reilly considered aesthetic response, originality and presentation in her assessment. “They had a wonderful and talented group of artists submit to the invitational this year,” she says, “and the evaluation process was fun and rewarding.” Reilly will award cash prizes for “Best in Show” and two honorable mentions. The winners will be announced at the opening reception on Friday, March 2.

The Refinery Creator Space is located at 207 Coxe Avenue in downtown Asheville. For more information, visit ashevillearts.com.