Asheville Gallery of Art Presents Grounded: Landscapes Real and Imagined

Throughout the month of October, Asheville Gallery of Art (AGA) will feature the landscapes of artist Cathyann Burgess in a show titled Grounded: Landscapes Real and Imagined. There will be a free artist reception on Friday, October 6, from 5–8 p.m. at AGA.

While Burgess has been recognized for her work in portraiture and still life, this exhibit will spotlight her vibrant landscape works. She employs a variety of tools in her art, from soft pastels en plein air to oil and cold wax. She is equally varied in her choice of surface, working on wood, canvas and paper. Most recently, she has received awards for her landscapes in pastel.

Burgess holds a master of education degree from the State University in New York (SUNY) in Buffalo. After 25 years of teaching art in public and private schools, museums and workshops, she moved to Hendersonville in October of 2015. Burgess, who has been a shareholder and exhibitor at AGA for two years, sees the October show as a celebration of her three-year anniversary as a WNC resident, as well as an opportunity to highlight her newest body of work.

Upon examining her exuberant depictions of the North Carolina terrain, one might never guess Burgess was born and raised in New York City, where early exposure to masterpieces like Picasso’s Guernica had a profound impact on her. “My responsiveness to this new environment of mountain living has been effectively communicated with my artwork,” she says. “I am sharing with the greater community my love for the weather, land and sky here in North Carolina.”

Burgess’ landscapes are inspired by literal images from the region but much of her work borders on the abstract. “I have spent many hours not only painting to build the interpretations of what I experience, but actually absorbing the textures I witness,” she says. “I am asking the viewer to slow down and look through this newcomer’s eyes at their place, at this place.”

In addition to her pieces at AGA, Burgess’ work can also be found at Up Against the Wall Gallery in Kingsport, TN, and in private and corporate collections throughout the country. Her art will be on display and for sale, along with that of the other 30 AGA members, throughout the month.

Asheville Gallery of Art is located at 82 Patton Avenue in Asheville, across from Pritchard Park. Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1–4 p.m. on Sunday. To learn more, call 828.251.5796, visit ashevillegallery-of-art.com or follow the gallery’s Facebook page.