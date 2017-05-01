Asheville Gallery of Art Presents Sandra Brugh Moore

The May show for Asheville Gallery of Art (AGA), Light + Line, features new work by watercolor artist Sandra Brugh Moore. The show runs throughout the month and AGA will host a reception for the Asheville-based artist on Friday, May 5, from 5–8 p.m.

Moore describes her show as combining three paths she takes in her work. “One is my studio work where I am exploring how to define light in the landscape. Another path is creating my small designs by adding curvilinear lines to unfinished watercolors. The third path is as a plein air painter.”

Well-known for her landscapes, Moore is represented at both Asheville Gallery of Art, where she is a long-term member, and Trackside Studios in the River Arts District. Her mastery of watercolor technique is the hallmark of her work. She teaches watercolor and drawing in the North Carolina Community College system and holds regional workshops, having won awards for her art and participated in juried shows.

“Watercolor is a medium of constant change and my work is about change,” Moore says. “My life changed three years ago and along with it my art. I used creative meditation to help me deal with my life and I did it through my art.”

In addition to Moore’s paintings, the work of the other 30 AGA members will be on display and for sale through the month of May.

Asheville Gallery of Art is located at 82 Patton Avenue in Asheville, across from Pritchard Park. Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1–4 p.m. Sunday. Learn more by calling 828.251.5796, visit ashevillegallery-of-art.com or follow the gallery’s Facebook page.